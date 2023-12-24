Composer Tamnay Mukherjee, group bring western flavour to Ram Dhun for 'Pran Pratishtha' in Ayodhya

Lucknow (Uttar Pradesh) [India], December 24 : As preparations are underway for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of the Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, drummer and music composer Tanmay Mukherjee, along with his team, is creating a 'Ram Dhun' using western instruments for the mega event.

Tanmay stated that he is doing his best to secure an opportunity to showcase his creation during the auspicious occasion.

He has prepared a unique presentation on Ram Dhun in collaboration with T-Series Stageworks Academy, Lucknow. These students have been working on the drumming fusion of Ram dhun in a new way with Tanmay for the past several days.

Mukherjee said that every person is cooperating in different ways for this grand Ram temple, so he thought that he and his team would contribute their bit through their music.

"We are working on a new concept of drumming, quite famous in other countries. We are attempting to make it popular here, especially in Uttar Pradesh. So, I have started a drum circle. Such a grand event is happening in the country, and we just thought, why not spread Ram bhakti to people through drums? We are trying our best to get an opportunity to play the drum during the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Mandir," he said while speaking to ANI.

A student who is also part of the group said, "We are very excited about the event and just looking forward to participating in it."

"We are getting a good response from the people, and they like the traditional Ram dhun being played on Western instruments," added another student.

The Sri Ram Janmabhoomi Tirath Kshetra Trust has decided to enthrone Ram Lalla at the sanctum-sanctorum of the Ram Temple at noon on January 22 next year.

Apart from political and religious leaders, Bollywood actors, including Amitabh Bachchan, have been invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple in Ayodhya. Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das said.

Ayodhya, the birthplace of Lord Rama, holds great spiritual, historical, and cultural significance for the people of India.

Invitations were sent to personalities that include actors Amitabh Bachchan, Madhuri Dixit, Anupam Kher, Akshay Kumar, and ace directors Rajkumar Hirani, Sanjay Leela Bhansali, Rohit Shetty, along with producer Mahaveer Jain. Additionally, South Indian celebrities will also be gracing the event upon invitation. This list includes Rajinikanth, Chiranjeevi, Mohanlal, Dhanush, and Rishab Shetty.

Several actors have been invited for the 'Pran Pratishtha' of Ram Temple on January 22, 2024, Chief Priest of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Temple, Acharya Satyendra Das told ANI, "It is a good thing; artists should come. Akshay Kumar, Amitabh Bachchan, and many other artists have been invited by the Trust for 'Pran Pratishtha'. PM Modi is also coming. All the artists who are coming will be welcomed in Ayodhya."

The trust has invited 4,000 saints of all sects for the ceremony. Prime Minister Narendra Modi will attend the inauguration of the Ram Temple in Ayodhya next year.

Vedic rituals for the Pran-Pratishtha (consecration) ceremony of Ram Lalla (infant Lord Ram) in Ayodhya will begin on January 16, next year, a week before the main ceremony.

A Vedic priest from Varanasi, Lakshmi Kant Dixit, will perform the main rituals of the consecration ceremony of Ram Lalla on January 22. From January 14 to January 22, Ayodhya will mark the Amrit Mahautsav.

A 1008 Hundi Mahayagya will also be organised in which thousands of devotees will be fed.Several tent cities are being erected in Ayodhya to accommodate thousands of devotees, who are expected to arrive in the temple town of Uttar Pradesh for the grand consecration of the Ram Temple.

According to the Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust, arrangements will be made for 10,000-15,000 people.

Local authorities are gearing up for the anticipated surge in visitors around the 'Pran Pratishtha' ceremony and are in the process of implementing enhanced security measures and making logistical arrangements to ensure a smooth and spiritually enriching experience for all attendees.

