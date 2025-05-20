Conan O'Brien joins 'Toy Story 5' as voice of new character

Washington [US], May 20 : TV host and comedian Conan O'Brien has been cast as the voice of Smarty Pants in Disney and Pixar's 'Toy Story 5'..

The film is all set for release in theatres on June 19, 2026, reported Variety.

The film is the fifth instalment in Pixar's Toy Story film series and the sequel to Toy Story 4 (2019). It is written and directed by Andrew Stanton. Tom Hanks and Tim Allen are set to reprise their respective roles of Woody and Buzz Lightyear from the first four main films, with Anna Faris, Ernie Hudson, and Conan O'Brien joining the cast.

The film is directed by Oscar-winning filmmaker Andrew Stanton, co-directed by McKenna Harris and produced by Jessica Choi.

O'Brien shared the news on his social media handle, saying jokingly that he was willing to play the role of Woody or Buzz Lightyear (voiced by Tom Hanks and Tim Allen). However, he came to know that Smarty Pants is "the best character of them all," as per the outlet.

'Toy Story 4' was released in theatres in 2019 to excellent reviews and grossed more than USD1 billion globally. With a global opening of USD244.5 million, the picture set a new record for the biggest animated film launch at the time, according to Variety.

Earlier this year, Allen shared that the new 'Toy Story' film will mainly focus on Jessie, the cowgirl first introduced in 'Toy Story 2' and voiced by Joan Cusack.

"I can tell you that it's a lot about Jessie," Allen said, adding, "Tom (Hanks) and I do Woody and I do realign. And there's an unbelievable opening scene with Buzz Lightyear. I can give you that, but I can't give you much more," reported Variety.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor