'Conclave' takes home Best Acting Ensemble at Critics Choice Awards 2025

California [US], February 8 : The 30th Annual Critics Choice Awards, held at the Barker Hangar in Santa Monica on February 7, 2025, witnessed an exciting evening of recognition for the film industry's finest talents.

Hosted by Chelsea Handler, the event celebrated the standout performances and productions from both film and television.

Among the big winners, Conclave, a 2024 political thriller, stood out by taking home the Critics Choice Award for Best Acting Ensemble.

'Conclave', which earned critical acclaim for its engaging storyline and stellar performances, triumphed in the highly competitive Best Acting Ensemble category, besting contenders such as 'Anora', 'Emilia Perez', 'Saturday Night', 'Sing Sing', and 'Wicked'.

The film's talented cast, led by Ralph Fiennes, Stanley Tucci, and John Lithgow, played a crucial role in its success at the awards.

Directed by Edward Berger and adapted from Robert Harris's 2016 novel, 'Conclave' revolves around Cardinal Thomas Lawrence (played by Ralph Fiennes) as he organizes a conclave to elect the next pope.

The movie delves into the secrets and scandals surrounding the leading papal candidates, offering a compelling political thriller filled with intrigue and suspense.

The film's success at the Critics Choice Awards also reflects the powerful performances of its cast, which includes: Ralph Fiennes as Cardinal Thomas Lawrence, the British liberal leading the election process. Stanley Tucci as Cardinal Aldo Bellini, the American liberal who struggles to gain support despite being an early favorite. John Lithgow as Cardinal Joseph Tremblay, a Canadian moderate with his own hidden agendas. Sergio Castellitto as Cardinal Goffredo Tedesco, an Italian traditionalist, and Isabella Rossellini as Sister Agnes, the head caterer and housekeeper.

The ensemble's strong chemistry brought the complex political drama to life, with each actor contributing to the film's suspenseful and multi-layered narrative.

At the 30th Critics Choice Awards, 'Conclave' and 'Wicked' emerged as the most-nominated films of the year, each securing 11 nominations, including Best Picture.

The recognition of 'Conclave' as Best Acting Ensemble adds to its growing list of accolades, which also includes eight nominations at the 97th Academy Awards and six Golden Globe nominations (with a win for Best Screenplay).

'Conclave' premiered at the 51st Telluride Film Festival in August 2024 before hitting theaters in October, quickly garnering praise for its direction, screenplay, and cinematography.

The film grossed USD 91.8 million worldwide, cementing its place as one of the top films of 2024.

