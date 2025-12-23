Confident about Sirai's success, producer gifts car to director Suresh Rajakumari even before film's release!

Chennai, Dec 23 Thrilled with the way director Suresh Rajakumari had made the police drama 'Sirai', which is scheduled to hit screens on December 25 this year, the producer of the film, S S Lalit Kumar, has now presented the director a brand new car even before the film's release!

The film, which has come in for praise from film critics and industry experts for whom special shows were held before its release on December 25, features actors Vikram Prabhu and L K Akshay Kumar in the lead.

The car was presented to the mother of the director at a pre-release event organised by the makers of the film. Ace director Vetrimaaran, who had mentored director Suresh Rajakumari, presented the key to the car to the director's mother in the presence of several celebrities and mediapersons.

A trailer released by the makers begins with Vikram Prabhu, a cop whose duties include escorting prisoners to courts and bringing them back to prisons, being assigned the task of escorting a prisoner called Abdul Rauf (played by newcomer L K Akshay) to the Sivagangai court.

Vikram Prabhu, accompanied by two other policemen, takes the prisoner in his custody and the group begins its journey to the court.

The trailer shows the prisoner pleading with Vikram Prabhu, not to handcuff him while taking him from the bus stand to the court. However, the cops refuse to oblige saying prisoners, who commit murders, will be handcuffed and dragged through the streets. "You must have thought about all this before committing a murder," they tell him.

The trailer then shows that the prisoner, Abdul, is in this position because of his girlfriend, who herself has a difficult time at home. Abdul escapes from the custody of the policemen. What makes matters worse is that he has escaped with one of their rifles. The cops will now have to either catch Abdul or spend their lives behind bars...

The story of the film, inspired by real life incidents, is by director Tamizh, best known for having directed the critically acclaimed film 'Taanakaran'. Tamizh is believed to have come up with this story based on a personal experience.

Director Suresh Rajakumari, the co-director of well known director Vetrimaran, has written and directed this film.

Vikram Prabhu plays the lead in this film and actress Anantha plays his pair in the film, which will also mark the debut of producer SS Lalit Kumar's son, L K Akshay Kumar, as an actor. Actress Anishma plays Akshay Kumar's pair in the film.

Sources say producer S S Lalit Kumar has spared no expense for this big budget film, which boasts of an exceptional technical team.

The film has music by well known music director Justin Prabhakaran. Cinematography for the film is by Madesh Manickam. Editing for the film is by one of the best in the business, Philomin Raj. Stunts have been choreographed by Prabhu. The film has Arun K and Manikandan as its two executive producers.

Shooting for the film took place at various places including Chennai, Sivagangai and Vellore.

