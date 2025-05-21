Congress leaders Mallikarjun Kharge, Rahul Gandhi congratulate writer Banu Mushtaq for International Booker Prize

New Delhi [India], May 21 : Mallikarjun Kharge, the President of the Indian National Congress (INC) and Rahul Gandhi, the Leader of Opposition in Lok Sabha, congratulated writer Banu Mushtaq and translator Deepa Bhasthi for winning the International Booker Prize for their book 'Heart Lamp' in London on Tuesday.

Writer, activist Banu Mushtaq scripted history after her Kannada book 'Heart Lamp' became the first originally written Kannada book to win the International Booker Prize.

Taking to his X handle, Congress President Kharge lauded Mushtaq's literary work, calling it a "powerful advocacy" of harmony, secularism and fraternity.

"India is extremely proud of Banu Mushtaq, who scripted history on becoming the first Kannada writer to win the prestigious International Booker prize for the short story anthology - Hridaya Deepa - 'Heart Lamp'. Her remarkable achievement celebrates her literary genius and her powerful advocacy for harmony, secularism, and fraternity, significantly honouring both Kannada and India globally. Her women characters' strength lies not in seeking public attention, but in their quiet persistence, their ability to navigate challenges, and their meaningful acts of defiance. Many congratulations to her, and may her powerful words continue to inspire us. I also warmly congratulate Deepa Bhasthi for her exceptional translation, making her the first Indian translator to win the prize."

Congress leader Rahul Gandhi described Mushtaq's achievement as a historic moment for "Kannada literature" and "India".

Taking to his X handle, Rahul Gandhi wrote, "Banu Mushtaq's International Booker win for 'Hridaya Deepa' or 'Heart Lamp' is a historic momentfor Kannada literature, and for India. It's a proud affirmation that stories from the margins, when told with sincerity, can move the world. My heartfelt congratulations to Banu Mushtaq and to Deepa Bhasthi, whose translation carried these voices to global hearts."

Earlier, the Chief Minister of Karnataka, Siddaramaiah, also congratulated the writer Mushtaq for winning the International Booker Prize 2025 on Wednesday.

Taking to his X handle, the Karnataka CM wrote,"Heartfelt congratulations to Kannada's pride, author Banu Mushtaq, who has been awarded the International Booker Prize. This is a moment of celebration for Kannada, Kannadigas, and Karnataka. Banu Mushtaq, who embodies and writes with the true values of this land, which is harmony, secularism, and brotherhood, has raised the flag of Kannada's greatness on the international stage and brought honour to all of us."

He also congratulated writer Deepa Bhasthi for the English translation of 'Heart Lamp'.

As per the Booker Prize website, Heart Lamp is a collection of 12 short stories chronicling the everyday lives of women and girls in patriarchal communities in southern India. The collection of 12 stories spans more than 30 years, written between 1990 and 2023.

