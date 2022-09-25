Consistency is key,” says Aftermorning aka Abhishek Yesugade, a much-talked-about music producer, DJ, and sound engineer

The more we speak about how a few professionals have done exceedingly well in their respective industries, the more we feel the need to hold more talk about them and their journeys. Ever wondered why? Because these individuals exude a different level of brilliance and passion when it comes to their work, where most of them belong to the younger brigade around the world. Speaking of the music industry, it has only seen an uprise of tons of talented beings in the form of singers, rappers, music producers, DJs, sound engineers, artists, and many others, but among them, there is a handful who still radiates a different vibe altogether through their craft.

Aftermorning, who recently has been a much-talked-about music producer, DJ, and sound engineer, highlights that for any professional vying to make their mark in their chosen industries, consistency is key to leading them toward their definition of success. The 29-year-old Pune-based artist says that besides being always fascinated by music since a very young age, he also focused on how he could turn his pursuits of becoming a remarkable artist a reality and for that remained consistent in his efforts, relentlessly moving ahead on his path to achieve excellence in music. When we asked what he thought were requisites for becoming a successful musician, the first thing he mentioned was “consistency,” and the second was “hard work.” He believes a combination of two becomes a powerful potion for musicians or, for that matter, any other professional across fields to attain the success they wish for in their careers and lives. He emphasizes the need to be skilled enough in one’s niche and the importance of hard work to lead forward. Aftermorning also highlights that a few years ago, one hit in the music realm would make more sense. Today, consistently giving excellent music pieces and songs helps musicians to stay more relevant.

