Contemporary romance flicks for the month of love

New Delhi, Feb 16 Feel the lingering essence of romance as we dive into the month of love with our handpicked selection of modern love stories! We have compiled binge-worthy audio series, web series, and films that you can indulge in this month. Here are 8 exciting shows that will keep the spirit of love going and that delight you throughout the month and beyond!

Social Distancing

Platform: Audible

‘Social Distancing’ is an Audible Original by Chetan Bhagat, featuring the real-life couple, Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi. The comedy-drama series chronicles Raghavan Rao aka “Rags” (Angad Bedi) and Savi (Neha Dhupia)’s contemporary relationship which is in jeopardy when Rags engages in an affair with his office colleague. The once blissfully married couple finds their relationship in troubled waters when it is revealed that both harbour secrets from each other. This is undeniably a must-listen for those seeking an unabashedly truthful and amusing audio series amidst all things love and is bound to have you hooked until the very end.

Mine and Yours (Season 2)

Platform: Audible

Mine and Yours S2 is an unprecedented love triangle where Jaiveer (Nakuul Mehta) and Priya (Sayani Gupta) have shared a fulfilling live-in arrangement for nearly three years. As they contemplate the next best step for their relationship, their dynamic is thrown into disarray when Rashi (Kubbra Sait), Priya’s first and sole girlfriend, moves in with them for a month. Rashi's unexpected presence sparks jealousy, leading to a rivalry between Jaiveer and her for Priya’s affection. Interesting storytelling, isn’t it? To explore how they navigate the complexities of love and their romantic desires, tune in to Audible now!

Teri Meri Cute Story

Platform: Audible

This is the tale of Rishabh and Priya, whose initial encounter takes an unforgettable turn when Priya lands Rishabh in jail. Rishabh relocates to Delhi to prepare for the UPSC exams and moves in with Priya’s brother, Harsh. Meanwhile, Priya, a medical student, hates both Bihar and UPSC. Despite their animosity, they gradually grow closer, with Priya eventually developing feelings for Rishabh after numerous clashes. However, when he comes to know of her feelings, Rishabh disappears from Delhi. To discover if Priya and Rishabh end up together, tune into Audible to listen to this love story.

Satyaprem ki Katha

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

In the vibrant city of Ahmedabad, amidst the whirlwind of dreams and aspirations, resides Sattu, a kind-hearted yet seemingly directionless individual who finds himself at the crossroads of fate. Against the odds, their paths intertwine in the bonds of marriage, much to Katha's initial dismay. There begins Sattu's quest to win Katha's heart, leading to a journey of self-discovery and transformation. Through laughter, tears, and unforeseen challenges, Sattu holds up to be a devoted husband, defying expectations and proving his worth in the otherwise complex dance of love and marriage.

Rocky aur Rani Kii Prem Kahani

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Watch the love story of Rocky (Ranveer Singh) and Rani (Alia Bhatt) unfold as the movie takes you on a rollercoaster journey of emotions. Directed by the bonafide filmmaker Karan Johar, the film is all heart as it takes you through an epic love story in a new-age era, topped with hearty laughs and posing questions about love, family and the meaning of breaking away from generations of family traditions in the name of love.

Rainbow Rishta

Platform: Amazon Prime Video

Rainbow Rishta is a heartwarming documentary series that follows LGBTQ+ stories of discovering and celebrating love across India. From navigating the dating scene as a transwoman to organizing a rainbow wedding, facing challenges in renting a home as a young lesbian couple to navigating the complexities of a long-term relationship as a gay couple, this series celebrates diverse love stories across the spectrum.

Mission Majnu

Platform: Netflix

Set against the tense backdrop of the 1970s, ‘Mission Majnu’ follows the gripping story of Amandeep, an Indian spy who is on a dangerous mission in Pakistan. Yet, amidst the danger, blossoms an unlikely romance between Amandeep and Nasreen, defying cultural and political barriers. As Amandeep navigates his dual roles of duty and desire, the story navigates the profound themes of sacrifice and the universal quest for intimacy. This film invites contemplation on the delicate interplay between love and conflict, leaving a lasting impression on the hurdles of the human heart.

Mismatched

Platform: Netflix

Following a disastrous arrangement orchestrated by their families, two teenagers form a hesitant bond during their summer program. However, deeper emotions quickly surface as they spend more time together in the program. Rishi (Rohit Saraf) and Dimple's (Prajakta Koli) endearing young adult romance tugs at the heartstrings as it showcases how, despite differences, a meaningful relationship can grow. Their journey of self-exploration, influenced by their starkly different personalities, highlights the significance of supporting each other through challenges.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor