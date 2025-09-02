Content Creators Devika Khade, Anmol Sachar, Vishakha & Divesh Share Their Fondest Ganesh Chaturthi Memories and Traditions

As homes across India prepare to welcome Lord Ganesha with open hearts and joyous fervor, several well-known digital content creators — Devika Khade, Anmol Sachar, and couple creators Vishakha & Divesh — have shared their cherished memories of Ganesh Chaturthi and how Bappa continues to inspire their personal and creative journeys. Whether it's the joy of the first aarti, the sweet nostalgia of modaks, or the strength drawn from spiritual rituals, each of them highlights how Ganeshotsav holds a deeply emotional and spiritual significance in their lives.

Devika Khade: “The moment Bappa enters our home, everything just lights up”

For Devika Khade, Ganeshotsav is all about the infectious energy and warmth that fills the home the moment Bappa arrives. “There’s music, laughter, decorations, and this unspoken joy in the air. My fondest memory is always that first aarti together with the family, where we forget everything else and just feel connected with Bappa,” she shares.

Growing up, the festival was a symbol of togetherness for Devika — from running around with cousins and helping with decorations to the thrill of receiving prasad, especially modaks. “Even today, that same childlike excitement returns with Ganpati. No matter how old I get, the energy of the festival keeps me grounded and joyful,” she adds.

Anmol Sachar: “Ganeshotsav was always more than just a festival — it was an emotion”

Content creator Anmol Sachar recalls Ganesh Chaturthi as the time when his entire neighborhood felt like one big family. “The sound of the dhol, the smell of modaks, and people dancing with unfiltered joy — those moments made it more than a celebration. It became a memory you could feel in your bones,” he says. One of his fondest memories is sneaking in extra modaks and getting completely immersed in the festivities. That youthful spirit still lives within him.

“Even now, when I attend aarti or visit pandals, that spark is still alive. Bappa’s presence reminds me to pause and appreciate the beauty of life and community,” he reflects.

Vishakha & Divesh: “Every Ganesh Chaturthi brings back the joy of togetherness and community”

For couple creators Vishakha & Divesh, Ganeshotsav has grown from a childhood celebration into a deeply rooted family ritual. Divesh fondly recalls his teenage years, when he and his friends took charge of organizing their local Ganpati Utsav.

“From managing decorations and prasad to coordinating the entire visarjan — it was nerve-wracking but thrilling. Those years taught me leadership and the importance of working together for something sacred,” he shares. For Vishakha, the joy came from visiting multiple homes during the festival.

“We used to make a to-do list of homes to visit — not for the food, but because each stop felt like home. The warmth, devotion, and community spirit shaped how I see Ganpati even today,” she says. Now, as a married couple, the meaning of the festival has deepened for both of them.

“Every year, we wake up excited, decorate our space with fresh garlands, and visit my parents — who bring Bappa home. Doing the first aarti together and spending the day surrounded by family is a tradition we cherish deeply,” says Vishakha. “Bappa's presence brings so much positivity into our lives. It’s a celebration of love, faith, and gratitude,” adds Divesh.