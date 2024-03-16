Contestant Miah Essa Mehak applies lipstick on host Haarsh Limbachiyaa

Mumbai, March 16 'Superstar Singer 3' contestants are leaving nothing to chance in the Final Auditions to secure their places in the Top 15, yet amid the intense competition, they don't miss any opportunity to have their share of fun with the Captains and Host.

Contestant Miah Essa Mehak from Kochi, Kerala, steals the spotlight as she spices things up with a playful bet with host Haarsh Limbachiyaa. She said she could make all the captains come on their knees.

Putting her naughty plan into action, she pretends to have lost her ring, which at once makes the five captains -- Salman Ali, Pawandeep Ranjan, Arunita Kanjilal, Mohammad Danish and Sayali Kamble – go down on their knees to search for the missing ring.

As Haarsh loses the bet, Miah mischievously applies lipstick on him as a punishment; And Harsh slays the look.

'Superstar Singer 3' is a children's singing reality show being helmed by 'Super Judge' Neha Kakkar. The Captains, all reality show toppers, are sharing their musical knowledge with the little wonders, even as Haarsh motivates them with his infectious energy.

Tune into 'Superstar Singer 3' every Saturday and Sunday at 8 p.m. on Sony Entertainment Television.

