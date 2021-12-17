Contestants from previous seasons to roast 'Bigg Boss Telugu 5' finalists

Hyderabad, Dec 17 With just one day left for the "Bigg Boss Telugu 5" finale, the contestants from previous seasons are said to be prepping up for a conversation with this year's finalists and also to roast them, albeit gently.

Those who are scheduled to appear in the finale show are actor Hari Teja, Season 1 runner-up, actress Geetha Madhuri, Season 2 runner up, Telugu rapper Roll Rida, another Season 2 contestant, and actor Akhil Sarthak, Season 4 runner-up.

It is reported that the four will have a video interaction with the finalists and maybe even mildly roast them.

The producers have also planned for a fake elimination in Friday's episode, as they put Siri in a secret room for a couple of hours, just to see the reactions of the other finalists. The latest promo put out by the reality show's makers hints at it.

VJ Sunny, Singer Sreeram Chandra, Actor Manas, and YouTubers Shanmukh and Siri are the five contestants left in the fray. The grand finale is on Sunday. Host Nagarjuna will reveal the winner, who will be decided by popular vote.

