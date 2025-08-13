Coolie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 100 Crore Mark for Opening Weekend

Rajinikanth's Coolie Movie Advance Booking: Rajinikanth’s highly anticipated film Coolie, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, is set to release on August 14. Despite facing a clash with the action film War 2, Coolie has recorded massive advance bookings. According to trade website Sacnilk, as of 11 a.m., Coolie sold 12,46,828 tickets in India and earned Rs 27.01 crore. Most tickets were for Tamil, over 10 lakh, and around 1 lakh were for Telugu. The film earned Rs 11.97 crore in Tamil Nadu, Rs 1.46 crore in Andhra Pradesh, Rs 1.69 crore in Telangana and Rs 6.85 crore in Karnataka.

Reports suggest that ticket sales in India for the opening weekend have already crossed Rs 50 crore. Overseas pre-sales show a strong response, with the film expected to gross Rs 60 crore worldwide during its opening weekend. Notably, Rs 45 crore has already been collected on the opening day from international markets. Overall, early estimates indicate that Coolie has earned more than Rs 110 crore for the opening weekend, including Rs 80 crore on the first day alone.

According to the reports, the film has also made history in the United States by becoming the first Tamil film to earn over $2 million in premiere pre-sales.

The ensemble cast includes Aamir Khan, Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Soubin Shahir, Upendra and Sathyaraj. Rajinikanth plays the character Deva.

While the makers have kept the film’s plot under wraps, the British Board of Film Classification describes Coolie as an action thriller where “a mysterious individual takes a stand against a corrupt syndicate exploiting and abusing the workers of a port town.” The film is rated A for adults and has a runtime of approximately 170 minutes.

