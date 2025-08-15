Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: Rajinikanth's Film Earns Rs 65 Crore on Opening Day

Coolie First Day Collection: Rajinikanth’s Independence Day release Coolie opened to strong numbers at the Indian box office. The superstar’s 171st film, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned an estimated 65 crore rupees across all languages. The film faces competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2, which earned 52.5 crore rupees on the same day. According to trade tracker Sacnilk, Coolie emerged as one of the biggest openers in Tamil cinema. Morning shows in Tamil recorded 81.95 percent occupancy. Afternoon shows saw 85.13 percent, evening shows 86.57 percent, and night shows 94.32 percent.

The Hindi version also performed well. Mumbai registered 35 percent occupancy in morning shows, Bengaluru 41 percent, and Kolkata 41 percent. Industry reports said Coolie surpassed Rajinikanth’s previous blockbuster 2.0, which earned 60 crore rupees on its opening day. It is now considered Rajinikanth’s biggest opener.

However, the film could not surpass Vijay’s Leo, also directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, which opened at 66 crore rupees. Analysts said Coolie may benefit from the extended Independence Day weekend, which could boost collections further.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan appears in a cameo. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures.