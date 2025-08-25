Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 250 Crore in India – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 11: Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie has crossed the Rs 250 crore milestone at the domestic box office. The action drama, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, earned Rs 10.75 crore on its 11th day of release, according to industry tracker Sacnilk. With this, the total earnings of Coolie now stand at Rs 256.75 crore. The movie saw a dip in collections during weekdays after a strong opening but gained momentum again over the second weekend.

On its release day, August 14, the film registered its highest single-day collection at Rs 65 crore. By the end of its first week, the Rajinikanth-starrer had earned Rs 229.65 crore.

Day-wise box office collection (as per Sacnilk):

Day 1: Rs 65 crore

Day 2: Rs 54.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 39.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 35.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 12 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.50 crore

Day 7: Rs 7.5 crore

Day 8: Rs 6.15 crore

Day 9: Rs 5.85 crore

Day 10: Rs 10.5 crore

Day 11: Rs 10.75 crore

Total: Rs 256.75 crore

Coolie has also taken the lead over War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR. The YRF spy film collected Rs 6.50 crore on its 11th day and has a total of Rs 221 crore.

Globally, Coolie has also dominated the box office. By Day 10, the film had earned Rs 463.5 crore, including Rs 291.5 crore from India and Rs 172 crore from overseas markets.

The film marks Rajinikanth’s 50th year in cinema. Apart from Rajinikanth, the cast includes Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan makes a cameo appearance, while Anirudh Ravichander composed the music.