Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s Film Hits Rs 260 Crore Despite Lowest Single-Day Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 12: Rajinikanth’s action-drama Coolie has crossed the Rs 260 crore mark in India, but the film witnessed its lowest single-day collection on its second Monday. According to early estimates by Sacnilk, Coolie collected Rs 3 crore net in India on Day 12. This is the weakest earning since its release on August 14. The total domestic collection now stands at Rs 260.35 crore.

The film had a strong start in its first week. It earned Rs 229.65 crore in the opening seven days. The second weekend also saw good numbers with Rs 5.85 crore on Friday, Rs 10.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.35 crore on Sunday.

However, the weekday business has slowed. On Monday, occupancy dropped across languages. The Tamil version recorded 13.67 percent, the Hindi version 8.61 percent, and the Telugu version 15.53 percent.

Despite the dip, Coolie continues to lead against its rival War 2, which earned Rs 2.25 crore on the same day. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film now stands at Rs 224.25 crore in India.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan appears in a cameo. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.