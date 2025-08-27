Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s Film Mints Over Rs 3 Crore on 2nd Tuesday – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 13: Rajinikanth’s action-drama Coolie collected Rs 3.65 crore on its 13th day (2nd Tuesday) at the Indian box office. According to the Sacnilk reports, the film’s total domestic earnings have now reached Rs 264.25 crore. Occupancy on the 13th day was 15.14 percent for the Tamil version. The Telugu version stood at 15.03 percent and the Hindi version recorded 15.67 percent.

The action drama opened on August 14 with massive buzz. It collected Rs 65 crore on its first day and went on to earn Rs 229.65 crore in the first week. The second weekend also saw good numbers with Rs 5.85 crore on Friday, Rs 10.5 crore on Saturday, and Rs 11.35 crore on Sunday. However, the weekday business has slowed. Despite the dip, Coolie continues to lead against its rival War 2, which earned Rs 2.75 crore on the 13th day. Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s film now stands at Rs 227.25 crore in India.

Day-wise Collections of Coolie (as per Sacnilk)

Day 1 (Thursday): Rs 65 Cr

Day 2 (Friday): Rs 54.75 Cr

Day 3 (Saturday): Rs 39.5 Cr

Day 4 (Sunday): Rs 35.25 Cr

Day 5 (Monday): Rs 12 Cr

Day 6 (Tuesday): Rs 9.5 Cr

Day 7 (Wednesday): Rs 7.5 Cr

Day 8 (Thursday): Rs 6.15 Cr

Day 9 (Friday): Rs 5.85 Cr

Day 10 (Saturday): Rs 10.5 Cr

Day 11 (Sunday): Rs 11.35 Cr

Day 12 (Monday): Rs 3.25 Cr

Day 13 (Tuesday): Rs 3.65 Cr

Total: Rs 264.25 Cr

Coolie follows Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former union leader searching for answers after the death of his comrade Rajasekhar, portrayed by Sathyaraj. He faces challenges from mobster Simon, played by Nagarjuna, and Simon’s right-hand man Dayal, played by Soubin Shahir. The film also features Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood stars Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan make cameo appearances.