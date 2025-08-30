Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth’s Film Inches Toward Rs 275 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 16: Rajinikanth’s action-drama Coolie recorded its lowest single-day collection on day 16. According to early estimates from Sacnilk, the film earned over Rs 1.75 crore on Friday, August 29, 2025, taking its total box office gross to Rs 273.25 crore. During the week, Coolie earned Rs 3.25 crore on Monday, Rs 3.65 crore on Tuesday, Rs 4.85 crore on Wednesday, and Rs 2.4 crore on Thursday. By the end of its second week, the film added Rs 41.85 crore. The Hindi version contributed Rs 9.4 crore, Telugu Rs 7.55 crore, and Kannada Rs 7 lakh.

In Tamil Nadu, the film recorded 16.56 percent overall occupancy on Friday. Morning shows began at 12.45 percent and reached 20.34 percent by night. The Hindi version, Coolie: The Powerhouse, reported 9.65 percent occupancy with evening and night shows performing better than morning screenings.

The film also stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan and Pooja Hegde appear in special roles. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran under Sun Pictures and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj. It marks Rajinikanth’s 50th year in cinema.