Coolie Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth’s Film Sees BIG Jump on 3rd Sunday, Inches Towards Rs 280 Crore Mark in India - Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 18: Rajinikanth’s Coolie continues its strong run at the box office even after 18 days in theatres. The gangster drama, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, has now reached Rs 279 crore net in India and is inching closer to the Rs 280 crore mark. The film released on 14 August alongside Ayan Mukerji’s War 2 featuring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Despite the big clash, Rajinikanth’s film has held firm and is showing steady numbers well into its third week.

On its third Sunday, Day 18, Coolie earned an estimated Rs 3.1 crore across all languages, according to figures by Sacnilk. The rise is significant as the film had collected Rs 1.7 crore on Friday and Rs 2.8 crore on Saturday. The upward trend suggests audiences are still turning out in large numbers for Rajinikanth.On Sunday, August 31, Coolie recorded 25.92 percent occupancy in Tamil, 18.94 percent in Hindi and 19.30 percent in Telugu.

The Rajinikanth starrer had one of the biggest openings of the year with Rs 65 crore on release day. Its extended weekend and strong weekdays pushed the first week total to Rs 229.65 crore. Week two added another Rs 41.85 crore.

Coolie is an action drama that features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former union leader whose life changes after his close friend’s death. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, along with cameos by Upendra and Aamir Khan. With its strong performance, Coolie is set to remain a major box office force as it enters its third week and pushes closer to the Rs 280 crore milestone.