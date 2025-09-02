Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s Film Crosses Rs 280 Crore in India – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 19: Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie continued its strong run at the box office as it entered the third week. The film crossed the Rs 280 crore mark in India on Monday, September 1, 2025. The film saw a strong start but like most big films it faced a weekday slowdown. According to trade reports, the film earned Rs 1.10 crore on its 19th day after collecting Rs 2.8 crore on Saturday and Rs 3.1 crore on Sunday. This brought its total domestic earnings to Rs 280.20 crore.

In the first week, Coolie earned Rs 229.65 crore. The second week added Rs 41.85 crore, and the third weekend contributed Rs 7.6 crore. On Monday the film recorded an occupancy of 16.79 percent in Tamil, 9.67 percent in Hindi and 14.63 percent in Telugu. A day earlier it had seen higher footfall with 25.92 percent in Tamil, 18.94 percent in Hindi and 19.30 percent in Telugu.

Coolie is an action drama that features Rajinikanth as Deva, a former union leader whose life changes after his close friend’s death. The cast includes Sathyaraj, Shruti Haasan, Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir, along with cameos by Upendra and Aamir Khan.