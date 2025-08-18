Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 200 Crore – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie continued its strong run at the box office on Day 4. The film earned Rs 35 crore net in India on Sunday across all languages, according to Sacnilk. This pushed the domestic total to Rs 194.25 crore. The film is expected to cross the Rs 200 crore mark today. On Sunday, August 17, Coolie had 63.75 percent occupancy in Tamil theatres. Chennai recorded the highest turnout along with Trichy, Dindigul and Coimbatore. The Hindi version saw 41.98 percent occupancy. The Telugu version had 49.53 percent. Fans in Chennai and Hyderabad turned up in large numbers.

Coolie Day-Wise Box Office Collection

Day 1: Rs 65 crore

Day 2: Rs 54.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 39.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 35 crore

Total: Rs 194.25 crore

Overseas, Coolie has collected more than $15 million within the first three days. Its worldwide gross has crossed Rs 320 crore, setting a new benchmark for Tamil cinema in 2025. Trade analysts believe the film has the potential to reach Rs 600 crore worldwide, a feat achieved by only three Tamil films so far — Rajinikanth’s 2.0 and Jailer and Vijay’s Leo.

The film celebrates 50 years of Rajinikanth’s career and has performed strongly despite mixed reviews. It is also facing competition from War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR, but remains ahead in collections.

Coolie stars Rajinikanth alongside Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Sathyaraj. Aamir Khan appears in a cameo. The film is produced by Kalanithi Maran’s Sun Pictures and directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.