Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 200 Crore Mark in India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rajinikanth’s latest film Coolie has crossed Rs 200 crore in India within five days of its release. The action drama, directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, opened on August 14 and faced strong competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. Coolie earned Rs 65 crore on its opening day. On Friday, collections dipped by 15 percent to Rs 54.75 crore. Saturday saw further decline with Rs 39.5 crore, and Sunday brought in Rs 35.25 crore. On Monday, the film earned Rs 12 crore, taking its total net collection in India to Rs 206.5 crore, according to early estimates from Sacnilk.

The Tamil movie had 32.18 per cent occupancy while the Telugu version recorded 23.08 per cent on Monday, a weekday. By comparison, War 2 earned Rs 8.5 crore on the same day, taking its total to Rs 183.25 crore.

Coolie features Nagarjuna and Soubin Shahir as the antagonists Simon and Dayal. Other cast members include Aamir Khan, Upendra, Rachita Ram, and Shruti Haasan. The story follows Deva, played by Rajinikanth, as he searches for answers following the death of his friend Rajasekhar, played by Sathyaraj.

Although Coolie is part of Lokesh Kanagaraj’s cinematic universe, it is a stand-alone story. Analysts say the long-term box office performance will depend on audience response following mixed reviews.