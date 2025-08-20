Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s Film Mints Rs 216 Crore in India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rajinikanth’s film Coolie has crossed Rs 216 crore net in India six days after its release. The movie, which opened on August 14 for the Independence Day weekend, faced mixed reviews but performed well at the box office. After a strong start, the film’s daily earnings are showing a gradual decline. On Tuesday, Coolie earned an estimated Rs 9.50 crore net. Its total collection so far stands at Rs 216 crore, according to trade website Sacnilk.

The day-wise collection of Coolie is as follows:

Day 1: Rs 65 crore

Day 2: Rs 54.75 crore

Day 3: Rs 39.50 crore

Day 4: Rs 35.25 crore

Day 5: Rs 12 crore

Day 6: Rs 9.50 crore

Despite competition from Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR’s War 2, Coolie has become one of Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing films. The movie has also crossed Rs 400 crore globally.

Coolie follows Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former union leader searching for answers after the death of his comrade Rajasekhar, portrayed by Sathyaraj. He faces challenges from mobster Simon, played by Nagarjuna, and Simon’s right-hand man Dayal, played by Soubin Shahir. The film also features Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood stars Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan make cameo appearances.