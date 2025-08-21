Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 220 Crore in India
By Lokmat Times Desk | Updated: August 21, 2025 12:39 IST2025-08-21T12:39:19+5:302025-08-21T12:39:25+5:30
Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s action thriller Coolie has collected Rs 6.50 crore on its seventh day at the Indian box office in India. The film has now earned Rs 222.5 crore domestically. The movie opened last week to strong fanfare. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the film saw a drop in collections during the weekdays. Coolie earned Rs 12 crore on Monday, Rs 9.51 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 6.50 crore on its seventh day.
Day-wise Domestic Collection (Rs crore, Sacnilk)
|Day
|India Net Collection
|Day 1 [Thursday]
|Rs 65 Cr
|Day 2 [Friday]
|Rs 54.75 Cr
|Day 3 [Saturday]
|Rs 39.5 Cr
|Day 4 [Sunday]
|Rs 35.25 Cr
|Day 5 [Monday]
|Rs 12 Cr
|Day 6 [Tuesday]
|Rs 9.5 Cr
|Day 7 [Wednesday]
|Rs 6.5 Cr* early estimates
|Total
|Rs 222.5 Cr
According to producers Sun Pictures, Coolie crossed Rs 404 crore worldwide during its four-day opening weekend. The film now ranks among Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing releases and continues to compete with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.
Karangal Osarattumey!🙌🏻💥 #Coolie Rule is unstoppable! 😎#Coolie becomes the Highest worldwide gross collection in the history of Tamil Cinema with 404+ crores in just 4 days! 🔥⚡#Coolie ruling in theatres worldwide🌟@rajinikanth@Dir_Lokesh@anirudhofficial#AamirKhan… pic.twitter.com/VMeITJCpnc— Sun Pictures (@sunpictures) August 18, 2025
Coolie follows Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former union leader searching for answers after the death of his comrade Rajasekhar, portrayed by Sathyaraj. He faces challenges from mobster Simon, played by Nagarjuna, and Simon's right-hand man Dayal, played by Soubin Shahir. The film also features Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood stars Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan make cameo appearances.