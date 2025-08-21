Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth's Film Crosses Rs 220 Crore in India

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rajinikanth’s action thriller Coolie has collected Rs 6.50 crore on its seventh day at the Indian box office in India. The film has now earned Rs 222.5 crore domestically. The movie opened last week to strong fanfare. After a record-breaking opening weekend, the film saw a drop in collections during the weekdays. Coolie earned Rs 12 crore on Monday, Rs 9.51 crore on Tuesday, and Rs 6.50 crore on its seventh day.

Day-wise Domestic Collection (Rs crore, Sacnilk)

Day India Net Collection Day 1 [Thursday] Rs 65 Cr Day 2 [Friday] Rs 54.75 Cr Day 3 [Saturday] Rs 39.5 Cr Day 4 [Sunday] Rs 35.25 Cr Day 5 [Monday] Rs 12 Cr Day 6 [Tuesday] Rs 9.5 Cr Day 7 [Wednesday] Rs 6.5 Cr* early estimates Total Rs 222.5 Cr

According to producers Sun Pictures, Coolie crossed Rs 404 crore worldwide during its four-day opening weekend. The film now ranks among Rajinikanth’s highest-grossing releases and continues to compete with War 2 starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr. NTR.

Coolie follows Deva, played by Rajinikanth, a former union leader searching for answers after the death of his comrade Rajasekhar, portrayed by Sathyaraj. He faces challenges from mobster Simon, played by Nagarjuna, and Simon’s right-hand man Dayal, played by Soubin Shahir. The film also features Upendra, Shruti Haasan, Reba Monica John, Junior MGR, and Monisha Blessy. Bollywood stars Pooja Hegde and Aamir Khan make cameo appearances.