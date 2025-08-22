Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Film Inches Closer to Rs 230 Crore Mark – Check Earnings

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rajinikanth’s Tamil action film Coolie continues to perform strongly at the box office. On its eighth day, the movie earned Rs 6.25 crore, taking its total domestic collection to Rs 229.75 crore, according to Sacnilk. Released on August 14 alongside Hrithik Roshan’s War 2, Coolie has maintained an edge over its competitor. War 2 entered the Rs 200 crore club in India on the same day. However, both films are seeing a gradual drop in collections despite no major box office clashes other than each other.

Day-wise Collections of Coolie

Coolie Box Office Collection Day 1: Rs 65 crore

Rs 65 crore Coolie Box Office Collection Day 2: Rs 54 crore

Rs 54 crore Coolie Box Office Collection Day 3: Rs 39.5 crore

Rs 39.5 crore Coolie Box Office Collection Day 4: Rs 35.25 crore

Rs 35.25 crore Coolie Box Office Collection Day 5: Rs 12 crore

Rs 12 crore Coolie Box Office Collection Day 6: Rs 9.5 crore

Rs 9.5 crore Coolie Box Office Collection Day 7: Rs 6.50 crore

Rs 6.50 crore Coolie Box Office Collection Day 8: Rs 6.25 crore (early estimates)

Total: Rs 229.75 crore

On Thursday, Coolie recorded 17.67 percent occupancy in Tamil Nadu. Morning shows saw 14.69 percent, afternoon shows 16.80 percent, evening shows 19.11 percent, and night shows 20.09 percent occupancy.

Reports suggest the film was made on a budget of Rs 350 crore. The film features Rajinikanth, Nagarjuna, Soubin Shahir, Aamir Khan, Upendra Rao, and Shruti Haasan. It is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.