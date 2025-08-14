Coolie Release: Rajinikanth Starrer Opens with Massive Fanfare; Theatres Witness Festival-Like Celebrations (VIDEO)

Coolie Movie: Superstar Rajinikanth’s much-awaited film Coolie hit theatres on Thursday, sparking celebrations among fans across the country. In Mumbai, a video went viral showing fans dancing in front of the screen. Many wore t-shirts with Rajinikanth’s face. The celebrations began in the early hours of the day. Outside Mukunda Theatre in Bengaluru, fans gathered for the first-day, first-show. They danced to the beat of dhol before entering the cinema hall. A large cutout of Rajinikanth was erected outside the theatre. Another poster read, “50 years of Rajinism.” In Tiruchirappalli, Tamil Nadu, women carried flowers on their heads as part of a religious ritual. Men danced to drums while praying for Rajinikanth and the success of Coolie.

Fans celebrate the release of actor Rajinikanth starrer movie 'Coolie' at a theatre in Mumbai.

Bengaluru, Karnataka: Fans gather outside Mukunda theatre to watch first day, first show of superstar Rajinikanth's new movie 'Coolie'.



The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj, known for projects such as 'Kaithi', Leo' and 'Aviyal'. Backed by Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' also…

Tamil Nadu | Women carry flowers and men dance to the sound of drums as they celebrate the release of actor Rajinikanth's new movie 'Coolie', in Tiruchirappalli

The film is expected to break box office records. Analysts predict an opening of around Rs 100 crore despite its clash with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR’s War 2. Advanced bookings in India have already reached Rs 30 crore. Overseas, the film earned Rs 40 crore before its release.

Alongside Rajinikanth, Coolie features Nagarjuna, Aamir Khan, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj and Upendra in key roles. The film is directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj.