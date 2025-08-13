Coolie: Singapore Firm Grants Paid Holiday for Tamil Staff to Watch Rajinikanth’s Movie First Day First Show

Social media is abuzz with news that a Singapore-based company has decided to give its Tamil employees a special paid holiday to watch Superstar Rajinikanth’s upcoming film Coolie on its opening day. The firm has reportedly gone a step further by arranging first-day-first-show tickets for its workers, along with 30 Singapore dollars each for food and drinks. The management has described the initiative as part of “employee welfare and stress relief” activities. A copy of the internal announcement has now gone viral online, attracting attention and appreciation from Rajinikanth fans in India and abroad as the film’s release nears.

With just days left until its August 14 release, Coolie fever is steadily building among fans. Director Lokesh Kanagaraj recently visited the Shiva temple in Tiruvannamalai to offer prayers before the big day. The movie has already made headlines for achieving the highest overseas distribution deal ever for a Tamil film. Industry buzz suggests it could be released in over 100 countries simultaneously. The ensemble cast includes cinema legends such as Nagarjuna, Sathyaraj, Aamir Khan, Upendra, Soubin Shahir, and Shruti Haasan alongside Rajinikanth. The recently released trailer has further amplified the excitement, setting the stage for a global cinematic spectacle.

Also Read: Kolhapur Heist: ₹55 Lakh Jewellery Stolen from CPR Department Head’s Home

The Central Board of Film Certification has cleared Coolie for release with an ‘A’ certificate, signalling intense action and possibly mature themes. While this rating adds to the film’s bold appeal, some fans are concerned since Rajinikanth enjoys a large family audience, and children may be unable to watch it in theatres. The film will be released in multiple languages to cater to audiences worldwide. However, it faces a major box office clash with War 2, starring Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR. Despite the competition, industry analysts predict Coolie will dominate, driven by Rajinikanth’s star power and the film’s global reach.