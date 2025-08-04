'Coolie' stars Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan and others watch Aamir Khan's 'Sitaare Zameen Par'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 4 : Bollywood actor Aamir Khan was recently joined by the 'Coolie' cast for a special screening of his film, 'Sitaare Zameen Par'.

The official social media handle of Aamir Khan Productions shared pictures of the gathering, where the film's lead actors Nagarjuna, Shruti Haasan, Sathyaraj, and Soubin Shahir were seen in attendance.

Director Lokesh Kanagaraj and music composer Anirudh Ravichander were also a part of the screening.

https://www.instagram.com/p/DM45M4JzWIO/?img_index=1

"You say movie night, and your gang pulls up," the post's caption read.

Superstar Rajinikanth, who plays the lead protagonist in 'Coolie', appeared to be absent. Fans also noticed the same, as many flooded the comment section with "Where's Rajinikanth?" and "Only Thalaivar missing."

While the first picture shows the entire group engrossed in the film, the following ones show Aamir Khan enthusiastically discussing scenes with the team.

'Sitaare Zameen Par' is currently streaming on YouTube, having skipped an OTT release over the platform's movies-on-demand service.

The actors came together following the release of the official trailer for 'Coolie'.

Unveiled on Saturday, the trailer shows Rajinikanth in a powerful new look with intense action sequences and dramatic moments. The trailer also gives a glimpse of Nagarjuna in a negative role.

https://youtu.be/PuzNA314WCI?si=UZluOaN-WZPihgYq

One of the major highlights came with the appearance of Aamir Khan's Dahaa, marking his epic reunion with the superstar after nearly three decades.

Anirudh Ravichander has composed the music for the film, with three songs already released.

Directed by Lokesh Kanagaraj and produced by Kalanithi Maran under the banner of Sun Pictures, 'Coolie' is scheduled to hit theatres on August 14.

The film has targeted the Independence Day release, directly clashing with Hrithik Roshan and Jr NTR's 'War 2'.

