"Couldn’t find more screen time but…:" SRK opens up on Nayanthara’s character in ‘Jawan'

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 22 : Superstar Shah Rukh Khan hailed Nayanthara’s character Narmada as a single mom in the film ‘Jawan’ and admitted that she 'couldn't find more screen time but was wonderful.

On Friday evening, SRK surprised fans by conducting an interactive session "AskSRK" on X.

During the session, one of the fans lauded Nayanthara representing the storyline of a single mom in the movie. The tweet read, “I loved Azad’s bond with Suji …the single mom storyline was so subtly done and really refreshing. Thank you for representing women from all walks of life. Love you Shah @iamsrk #AskSRK #Jawan.”

King Khan responded to this and said, “I also felt that the story of Narmada as a single mom was amazing. Unfortunately in the scheme of things couldn’t find more screen time but as is was also wonderful. #Jawan.”

Released on September 7, ‘Jawan’ crossed the Rs 900-crore mark in the global market. It is now eyeing Rs 1000 crore.

‘Jawan’ marked the first collaboration of SRK with director Atlee.

The film received massive responses from the audience and has become the fourth highest-grossing Hindi film.

On Thursday, the film minted Rs 7.25 crores which took the film’s total India collection to Rs 473.44 crores.

Post the success of the movie, the makers held a press conference in Mumbai.

The event was attended by SRK, Deepika Padukone, Sanya Malhotra, Sunil Grover, and Atlee.

Sharing his excitement for the success of the movie Shah Rukh Khan said, “It's a celebration. We rarely get a chance to live with a film for years. The making of Jawan has been going on for four years due to Covid and time constraints. There were a lot of people involved in this film, especially people from the South who came and settled in Mumbai and have been living in Mumbai for the last four years and working day and night for this film, which is the hardest work ever.”

Nayanthara, Deepika Padukone, Priyamani, Sanya Malhotra, Ridhi Dogra, Lehar Khan, Girija Oak and Sanjeeta Bhattacharya bring depth and strength to the characters in the film Jawan, which is directed by Atlee.

SRK also confirmed the release date of his upcoming movie ‘Dunki’ at the success event of ‘Jawan’.

He said, "We started on January 26, Republic Day (with Pathaan), then on Janmashtami we released Jawan, now New Year and Christmas are round the corner, we will release 'Dunki'. I keep National integration. Anyway, when my film is released, it is Eid.”

Helmed by Rajkumar Hirani, the film also stars Taapsee Pannu in the lead role. 'Dunki' marks the first collaboration of the 'Chak De India' actor with '3 Idiots' fame director Hirani and 'Pink' actor Taapsee.

