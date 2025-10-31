"Couldn't hold back tears": Anupam Kher gets emotional after meeting late Satish Shah's wife

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 31 : Actor Anupam Kher paid a visit to the late actor Satish Shah's wife, Madhu, and said it was an emotional moment for him.

Taking to his Instagram handle, Kher shared a video with details about Madhu's health condition as she currently struggles with the early stages of Alzheimer's. A visibly emotional Kher said, "She recognised me at first and thanked me for coming to meet her. For a flicker of a second, she said, 'He's gone,' and I saw tears in her eyes. But then she lost her memory."

Kher opened up on how he was overwhelmed with emotions after meeting Shah's wife, who invited him for a meal.

In the post, the actor also included a brief clip capturing his conversation with Madhu.

Noting that he recently came back from Switzerland, the actor, in his caption, added, "Was trying my best to hold back my tears! I was not able to understand whether there were more tears in the eyes for Satish's departure or Madhu's memory too! The one hour I spent at Satish's house was very sad! But I made a promise to Madhu that I would keep visiting her constantly! And I probably can't do anything!"

Shah, celebrated for his impeccable comic timing and memorable performances over decades, passed away at the age of 74.

Shah's funeral was held on Sunday and was attended by several of his co-stars and industry colleagues, including Naseeruddin Shah, Tikku Talsania, David Dhawan, Rumy Jafry, Neil Nitin Mukesh, Ali Asgar, Deepak Parashar, Harish Bhimani, Avtar Gill, Angan Desai, Pankaj Kapoor and Supriya Pathak.

The 'Sarabhai vs Sarabhai' team also paid a heartfelt tribute to their late co-star.

The prayer meet for the late actor was held at Jalaram Hall in Juhu, Mumbai. Several celebs, including Johnny Lever with his family, Paresh Ganatra, Deven Bhojani, Sumeet Raghvan and his family, Rajesh Kumar, Divya Dutta, David Dhawan, Nitish Bharadwaj, and Supriya Pilgaonkar, among others, attended it.

Actor and politician Shatrughan Sinha, Supriya Pathak, Anang Desai, veteran actor Raza Murad, were also among those who arrived to pay their last respects.

