Countdown starts for Feb 25 release of 'Bheemla Nayak'

Hyderabad, Feb 17 The makers of the much-anticipated upcoming movie, 'Bheemla Nayak', starring Pawan Kalyan and Rana Daggubati are planning to kick-start the promotions with an event on February 21.

The theatrical trailer is likely to be dropped on the same day and the film is expected to hit the screens on February 25. The 'Bheemla Nayak' team is wrapping up the release formalities because the movie has yet to get its Censor certification.

Helmed Sagar K. Chandra, the Naga Vamsi production features the screenplay and dialogues penned by Trivikram Srinivas.

Also, the unresolved ticket pricing issue in Andhra Pradesh has held the makers back from making decisions related to the film's release in the Telugu-speaking states. A new government order is awaited in Andhra Pradesh, whereas advance bookings will open in Telangana soon.

Pawan Kalyan, who had taken a break from movies, returned to the industry with his recent hit 'Vakeel Saab'. The second wave of the pandemic, however, did impact 'Vakeel Saab', so all hopes are pinned on 'Bheemla Nayak'.

