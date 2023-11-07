"Countless hours of physical therapy": Jeremy Renner shares what his snowplow accident taught him

Washington [US], November 7 : Actor Jeremy Renner penned an emotional message on Instagram, following his near-fatal snowplow accident on January 1. He revealed all of the treatments he's been having to aid his recovery, reported People.

"I have been exploring EVERY type of therapy since Jan 14th ... everyday," Renner wrote in his Instagram caption. "Countless hours of physical therapy, peptide injections, IV drips and pushes, stem cell and exosomes, red light / IR therapy, hyperbaric chamber 2.0 atmospheres, cold plunge, and the list goes on and on...."

He continued to share his greatest therapy has been, "his mind," and his "will to keep pushing through his recovery." He added that he feels it his "his duty" to be "exceptional" after his accident.

"Not to squander my life being spared, but to give back to my family, friends, and all of you who have empowered me to endure," he added.

In January, Renner's reps confirmed to People that he was "in critical but stable condition," after a snowplow accident.

Renner's representative announced that he had been injured. "after experiencing a weather-related accident while plowing snow earlier today," adding that "his family is with him and he is receiving excellent care."

Back in October, the star revealed that he has a collection of music coming out about the different milestones in his recovery journey. Meanwhile, the actor made time for some Halloween fun by dressing up as a giant sloth at the end of last month. "D-D-D-DJ Sloth!," the actor said in an Instagram video, which featured his 10-year-old daughter Ava Berlin. He shares Ava with his ex-wife Sonni Pacheco, reported People.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor