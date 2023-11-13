Couple Goals! Shahid kisses his "Jaan" Mira in latest Diwali pictures

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], November 13 : Shahid Kapoor and Mira Rajput never fail to serve couple goals. Undoubtedly their latest lovey-dovey Diwali picture stole our attention.

Taking to Instagram, Shahid shared some adorable pictures with his wife from their Diwali celebration.

https://www.instagram.com/p/CzlMeZENBlo/?img_index=4

Shahid looked handsome in a black kurta with white embroidery on it.

Mira wore a leheriya-styled saree that she paired with a sleeveless matching blouse and a statement choker.

For the glam, she opted for minimal makeup and a tiny round red bindi.

Her messy ponytail definitely accentuated her ethnic look.

Sharing the pictures, he wrote, "Meri JAAN."

As soon as the pictures were uploaded, fans and followers flooded the comment section with heart and fire emojis.

One of the users wrote, "Just looking like a wow [?][?]."

Another user wrote, "Haayyee[?][?]"

Shahid and Mira got married on July 7, 2015, in an intimate wedding in Delhi. The duo had an arranged marriage. They are doting parents to daughter Misha and son Zain. Misha was born in 2016 while Shahid-Mira welcomed Zain in 2018.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Shahid was recently seen in the action thriller film 'Bloody Daddy'. Helmed by Ali Abbas Zafar, the film streamed on the OTT platform JioCinema.

In the coming months, he will be soon romancing Kriti Sanon in a yet-to-be-titled film, which will hit the theatres on February 9, 2024.

Shahid will also be seen sharing screen space with Pooja Hegde in director Rosshan Andrrews' upcoming action thriller film. The film is titled 'Deva'.

The film is being produced by Siddharth Roy Kapur and Zee Studios. Taking to Instagram, production house Roy Kapur Films shared a post on Friday in which Pooja could be seen posing with Shahid Kapoor, director Roshan Andrews and producer Siddharth Roy Kapur.

The film is set to release in 2024.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor