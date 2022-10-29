Court directs Kantara makers to stop playing Varaha Roopam song in theatres

The Kozhikode session court has issued an injunction barring the makers from playing the 'Varaha Roopam' song, after receiving a plagiarism lawsuit from the popular Malayalam music band, Thaikkudam Bridge.

Thaikudam Bridge took to Instagram to share the news of the court injunction. The post read, “The Principal District and Sessions Judge, Kozhikode has injuncted the producer, director, music composer, Amazon, YouTube, Spotify, Wynk Music, Jiosavan, and others from playing the song Varaaha Roopam in the film Kantara without the permission of Thaikudam Bridge.”

The movie, which is written and directed by Rishab Shetty, who has also played the lead role in it, has emerged as one of the biggest successes of Indian cinema in recent times.