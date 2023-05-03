Court grants Sheezan Khan permission to travel abroad for Khatron Ke Khiladi 13

The Vasai court that was hearing Sheezan Khan's plea for the temporary return of his passport has granted the actor permission to travel abroad for the shooting of Khatron Ke Khiladi season 13. Sheezan the prime accused in the death case of co-star and ex-girlfriend Tunisha Sharma, has filed an application in Maharashtra's Vasai court seeking a direction to the police to return his passport which was earlier seized during the investigation of the ongoing case. Sheezan's family and lawyer spoke to the media after the court returned the actor's passport for work purpose.

Following the news of Sheezan being approached for Khatron Ke Khiladi, Tunisha's mom said, "We will oppose Sheezan’s application today to release his passport. I have heard that Sheezan has been offered reality shows, including Khatron Ke Khiladi. What message are channels wanting to impart to society by giving a chance to someone who is an undertrial for a serious offense under section 306 of IPC and against whom the police have submitted a charge sheet of 524 pages? Log TV par apne favourite actors ko dekhkar unko apna idol bana lete hain aur unke jaise banne ki koshish karte hain. I request TV channels and makers to not glorify anyone who has not been proven innocent."

Meanwhile, Sheezan was arrested in December last year and was under judicial custody before being released on bail from Thane Central Jail earlier on March 5. The Vasai Court had ordered Sheezan's bail with Rs 1 Lakh surety bond and had asked the actor to submit his passport as well.Waliv Police had filed a 524-page chargesheet in the Vasai court accusing Sheezan in the 21-year-old actress' suicide case. Moreover, Sheezan's family had earlier claimed that he had been falsely implicated in the case by the late actor's mother and further claimed that Tunisha was like a "family" to them.Sheezan was reportedly dating his 'Ali Baba Dastaan-E-Kabul' co-star Tunisha, who was allegedly found hanging at a TV serial set, a fortnight after the duo broke up ending their months-long relationship. Within hours of the actress' death, Sheezan was arrested on the charges of 'Abetment to Suicide'.