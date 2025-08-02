'Court Kacheri' trailer out; Pavan Malhotra, Ashish Verma lead legal drama

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], August 2 : The trailer for veteran actor Pavan Malhotra's upcoming courtroom drama titled 'Court Kacheri' was unveiled on Saturday.

The trailer, released by Sony LIV, features Pavan alongside Ashish Verma in leading roles.

Directed by Ruchir Arun and created by TVF, Court Kacheri follows the story of Param, a young man who unwillingly follows in the footsteps of his father, a respected lawyer. Set in a small-town district court, the show revolves around the tension between personal choice and family expectations.

Check out the trailer:

Pavan Malhotra, who plays Harish Mathur, a senior advocate and Param's father, spoke about the role in a statement that read, "Playing Harish was more than just a role; it was a reflection. This show delves into the silent battles between generations, the weight of legacy, and the quiet rebellion of choosing your own path. It's emotional, real, and deeply relatable."

Ashish Verma plays Param, who is torn between walking away from his family legacy and trying to create his own identity in the legal world. The show mixes legal cases with personal drama and is expected to deliver emotional and humorous moments on screen.

The cast also includes Puneet Batra, Priyasha Bharadwaj, Bhushan Vikas, Kiran Khoje, Sumali Khaniwale, and Anandeshwar Dwivedi.

Unlike traditional courtroom dramas, Court Kacheri revolves around legal arguments intertwined with family conflict and personal growth, offering a fresh look at small-town legal life and generational tensions.

'Court Kacheri' will be available to stream on Sony LIV starting August 13.

