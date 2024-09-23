Courteney Cox celebrates 30th anniversary of 'Friends', says 'Monica Geller is alive and well'

Los Angeles, Sep 23 Actress Courteney Cox, who famously played the role of Monica Geller in the popular American sitcom 'Friends', looked back on her hit TV show on its 30th anniversary.

During a star-studded Rock4EB event in Malibu, California the actress, 60, spoke about the popular sitcom’s recent milestone and the last time she watched an episode, reports ‘People’ magazine.

"It's just insane to me because it feels like time, it goes so fast and I don't realise it”, Cox said when asked about the show's anniversary. "We used to say, 'Oh, I can't wait for this month' or 'god, it feels like forever.' I would never say that line anymore”.

As per ‘People’, ‘Friends’ premiered on NBC on September 22, 1994, and ran for 10 seasons through May 6, 2004.

In the show, which revolves around six friends living in New York City, Cox played Monica Geller, alongside Jennifer Aniston as Rachel Green, Lisa Kudrow as Phoebe Buffay, Matt LeBlanc as Joey Tribbiani, the late Matthew Perry as Chandler Bing and David Schwimmer as Ross Geller.

Reflecting on how her character Monica lives on in pop culture and remains one of her most defining roles, Cox jokingly declared, "Monica is alive and well. Are you kidding?"

Despite having fond memories of the series, the actress told ‘People’ that she hasn’t seen an episode of the show "in a little while, but whenever I do come across it, I can't help but (watch)”.

She added, "That show is incredible. Every joke holds up, all the characters are just so amazing, and we [had] the best writers in the world. I'm lucky that it continues on through all the generations. And that's very fortunate”.

Considering Friends' lasting legacy, the actress believes it would be difficult to recreate the show's original magic.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor