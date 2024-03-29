Courteney Cox in Talks to Join 'Scream 7'

Los Angeles [US], March 29 : Actor Courteney Cox may be heading back to the 'Scream' franchise.

Cox originated the role of reporter Gale Weathers in 1996's Scream, and has appeared in its five sequels. Scream 7 will be directed by 'Scream' creator and writer Kevin Williamson, The Hollywood Reporter reported.

The project has been revamped following the departure of star Jenna Ortega, the firing of actor Melissa Barrera and the exit of director Christopher Landon last year.

Scream launched in 1996 with the late Wes Craven going on to direct three sequels known for skewering horror genre tropes. In 2022, the fifth film re-invented the franchise under the direction of directing team Radio Silence, with Campbell, Courteney Cox and David Arquette returning alongside a crew of new actors.

The makers followed it up with Scream 6, which in 2023 became the franchise's top grossing movie.

