Courteney Cox is ‘fine’ with turning 60; loves that she's 'still working after all this time'

Los Angeles, June 29 Actress Courteney Cox, who turned 60 in June, is not upset about getting older and doesn’t think time has changed her “one bit.”

“I’m fine with it. I love my life, and I love that I’m still working after all this time. I’m feeling very grateful... If anything, I’m probably more compassionate now,” she told Britain’s HELLO! magazine, reports femalefirst.co.uk.

The actress said: “I speak my mind, but people who know me can handle it. With me, you certainly get what you get.”

The 'Scream' actress, who has a 20-year-old daughter, Coco, with her former husband David Arquette and is in a relationship with Snow Patrol’s Johnny McDaid, feels her creative nature has helped her stay young at heart.

She explained, “Overcoming challenges, being creative, and thinking outside the box is what makes life exciting. It keeps you young.”

Looking back on her life, Cox regrets being a “comparative person” while working on ‘Friends’ with Jennifer Aniston, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer, Matt LeBlanc, and the late Matthew Perry.

“The one thing I wish I hadn’t been is a comparative person. There’s a lot of stuff that can mess with your ego, being on a show in an ensemble like that. It’s hard. It was a lot of learning for me. I wish I hadn’t ever spent time comparing,” she said.

