Courteney Cox reveals she still feels the presence of late 'Friends' star Matthew Perry

Los Angeles [US], May 21 : The loss of your loved one can leave you in quite an emotional phase. Actress Courteney Cox, who shared a great bond with Matthew Perry, recently revealed that she still feels the presence of the late 'Friends' co-star.

Appearing on 'CBS Sunday Morning', Cox who starred as Monica Geller alongside Perry's Chandler Bing for 10 seasons on the hit sitcom, opened up about her bond with Perry, who passed away on October 28, 2023, New York Post reported.

"I think he's probably one of the funniest human beings in the world. He's just so funny," Cox, 59, said.

"He is genuinely a huge heart. Obviously struggled." I'm so thankful I got to work so closely with him for so many years. He visits me a lot, if we believe in that," she added.

Cox was then asked to elaborate on her spirituality, revealing that the late actor "guides" her.

"I talk to my mom, my dad, Matthew. I feel like there are a lot of people that, I think, guide us. I do sense I sense Matthew's around for sure," she shared.

His cause of death was later determined to be due to acute effects of ketamine, with other contributing factors. The actor was recently included in the In Memoriam segment during the 2023 Emmy Awards. Perry's image was shown as Charlie Puth performed his 2015 hit, 'See You Again', transitioned into the Friends theme song, 'I'll Be There for You'.

Weeks after his death, Cox penned a tribute on social media, looking back at her decades-long friendship with her former co-star.

She shared a clip from the show on Instagram which she captioned, "I am so grateful for every moment I had with you Matty and I miss you every day. When you work with someone as closely as I did with Matthew, there are thousands of moments I wish I could share. For now here's one of my favorites. To give a little backstory, Chandler and Monica were supposed to have a one night fling in London. But because of the audience's reaction, it became the beginning of their love story. In this scene, before we started rolling, he whispered a funny line for me to say. He often did things like that. He was funny and he was kind."

Perry was Friends' droll wingman-turned-leading man 'Chandler Bing' for 10 years, delivering a pitch-perfect comedic performance that garnered him an Emmy nomination in 2002. He was 54 when he breathed his last.

