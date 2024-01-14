'Crakk': First track 'Dil Jhoom' from Vidyut Jammwal, Nora Fatehi starrer to be out tomorrow

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 14 : Makers of the upcoming action thriller film 'Crakk' are all set to unveil the first song of the film.

Titled 'Dil Jhooom', the song will be out tomorrow, ie., January 15.

Taking to Instagram, production house T-series shared a teaser of the song which they captioned, "Crakk in love! Dil Jhoom, Song out tomorrow #CRAKK - Jeetegaa Toh Jiyegaa releasing on 23rd February 2024."

Sung by Shreya Ghoshal and Vishal Mishra, the song is a recreated version of Pakistani singer Ali Zafar's track 'Jhoom'.

The song features Vidyut and Nora.

Helmed by Aditya Datt, the makers recently unveiled the teaser for the film, which received good responses from the audiences.

Apart from Vidyut and Nora, the film also stars Arjun Rampal and Amy Jackson in the lead roles.

'Crakk' is a survival thriller. Aditya Datt, who helmed the film, is also known for films like Aashiq Banaya Apne (2005) and Table No. 21 (2013).

As per a statement, 'Crakk' is the journey of a man from the slums of Mumbai "to the world of extreme underground sports".

'Crakk' also marks the reunion of the dynamic duo Vidyut and director Aditya Datt after Commando 3.

It is presented by Reliance Entertainment and produced by Action Hero Films & PZ Pictures, produced by Vidyut Jammwal, Parag Sanghvi, and Action Hero Films & Team, co-produced by Adi Sharmaa and Aditya Chowksey.

'Crakk' is all set to hit theatres on February 23, 2024.

