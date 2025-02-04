‘Crazxy’ poster featuring Sohum Shah promises a bold narrative

Mumbai, Feb 4 The poster of the upcoming movie ‘Crazxy’ starring Sohum Shah was unveiled on Tuesday. It teases the film’s wild, unpredictable essence.

The film’s poster promises presents a bold, slick, and visually striking first look, hinting at the craziness that awaits.

The film is touted to be an emotionally charged edge-of-the-seat thriller about a father’s redemption, helmed by the makers of the critically and commercially acclaimed ‘Tumbbad’. It is written & directed by Girish Kohli. The makers are planning to unveil the teaser of the film on Wednesday.

The film is produced by Sohum Shah, Mukesh Shah, Amita Suresh Shah and Adesh Prasad under the banner of Sohum Shah Films with Ankit Jain as co-producer. The film is set to arrive in cinemas on February 28, 2025.

Earlier, the actor took to his Instagram, and shared a video featuring the characters of Dadi and Hastar from ‘Tumbbad’ as he dropped the release date.

The wildly creative announcement brought Hastar and Daadi along with Vinayak to the space for a fun banter-filled reveal. They unveiled the release date of ‘Crazxy’ as February 28, 2025. This imaginative crossover between ‘Tumbbad’ and ‘Crazxy’ offers a glimpse into the film’s crazy world, keeping audiences hooked.

Adding to the excitement, behind-the-scenes glimpses from ‘Crazxy’ have already showcased Sohum in a striking transformation, further fueling anticipation. With the motion poster making waves, the buzz around the film is only growing stronger.

The film is an unpredictable thriller that promises to take the viewers on a crazy ride full of twists and turns.

Prior to this, Sohum had shared that the work on the sequel to ‘Tumbbad’ is in full swing. He took to his Instagram, and shared a set of pictures of himself in which he can be seen rummaging through the script of ‘Tumbbad 2’ and scribbling the notes.

He wrote in the caption, "Ha, Tumbbad pe hi kaam kar raha hun," sparking excitement among fans of the 2018 film.

In his post, Shah is seen surrounded by notes, and drafts, hinting that the screenplay is already in development. Although no official release date has been confirmed, the news comes as a hopeful sign that ‘Tumbbad 2’ is finally in motion.

‘Tumbbad’, which was directed by Rahi Anil Barve, is a critically acclaimed horror-fantasy film. It was praised for its unique storytelling, atmospheric visuals, and its exploration of greed and myth. The film’s cult following and its ambitious narrative left fans yearning for more, making a sequel one of the most anticipated projects in recent years.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor