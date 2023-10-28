"Cricket has lost its left arm": Team 'Ghoomer' pays tribute to Bishan Singh Bedi

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 : Team 'Ghoomer' on Saturday paid tribute to the legendary left-arm spinner Bishan Singh Bedi.

Taking to Instagram, Bishan Singh Bedi's son and actor Angad posted a clip of his dad.

The post read, "The cricket has lost its left arm. Team Ghoomer salutes the greatest left arm spinner the world has ever seen."

R Balki's latest directorial 'Ghoomer' revolves around the life of a young and talented paraplegic cricketer, portrayed by Saiyami Kher, the film also featured Bishan Singh Bedi.

Earlier, Angad had expressed his happiness on receiving the opportunity to share the screen space with his father Bishan Singh Bedi.

He said, "This is a dream come true for me. To be in the same film and credit list of a film together my with father, who is not only a legendary cricketer but also an incredible human being, is an honour. Working alongside Saiyami and Abhishek has been a fantastic experience, and I can't wait for the audience to witness the magic we have created together."

He added, " It's iconic because both AB and Big B, and my father and I are in the same film which is surely an exciting treat to watch. Balki sir has brought everyone together for the film, and I'm excited my dad will be seen on screen in this amazing film that is dedicated to the sports he most loves and has contributed to."

Bishan Singh Bedi passed away on October 23 at the age of 77. Several celebrities including Shah Rukh Khan and Salman Khan took to social media to pay their final respects to him.

The legendary spinner represented India in 67 Tests and 10 ODIs, taking a combined of 273 wickets.

Renowned for his profound understanding of the game, Bedi's elegant and rhythmic bowling action, coupled with his ability to generate prodigious spin, and his discipline with the ball earned him tremendous success.

With an astounding 1560 first-class wickets to his credit, Bedi also led India in 22 Tests, with three of the six wins coming on foreign soil. He also featured in India's inaugural ODI, played on July 13, 1974, in Leeds. At the time of his retirement, Bedi held the distinction of being India's highest wicket-taker in Test cricket.

Post-retirement, he briefly served as Manager and was also a national selector. His illustrious cricketing journey was aptly recognised with several accolades, including the prestigious Padma Shri in 1970 and BCCI's CK Nayudu Lifetime Achievement Award in 2004.

