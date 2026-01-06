Crime docu-series 'Honeymoon Se Hatya' to be out on January 9

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], January 6 : A new crime docu-series 'Honeymoon Se Hatya' is all set to be out on January 9.

The series is touted to be a "bold and unsettling exploration of real-life cases where wives killed their husbands which seeks to go beyond the headlines to ask one haunting question - Why Women Kill," as per a press note.

The crime docu series revisits some of India's most disturbing and widely discussed cases, "including the Meghalaya Sonam Raja Raghuvanshi Case, the Meerut Blue Drum Case, and the Bhiwani Influencer Case, Mumbai Tile Case (Nalasopara Tile Case) and Delhi Electric Shock Case which captured national attention and sparked widespread debate."

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=GK8U1HSyASQ

Kaveri Das, Chief Channel Officer &TV and Business Head Hindi Z5, said, "With Honeymoon Se Hatya, we are expanding our documentary slate into deeper, more emotionally charged stories. In today's rapidly evolving social landscape, understanding the pressures within marriages, has never been more important. These stories highlight the fractures that often go unnoticed until it's too late. Viewers can expect a gripping show marked by emotional depth, realism, and insights that linger long after the story ends. Honeymoon Se Hatya is meant to provoke conversations about relationships, power, and the silent battles fought within homes."

'Honeymoon Se Hatya' will stream on ZEE5.

Disclaimer: This post has been auto-published from an agency feed without any modifications to the text and has not been reviewed by an editor