Crime thriller series ‘Suzhal - The Vortex’ season 2 to stream from February 28

Mumbai, Feb 11 Kathir and Aishwarya Rajesh-starrer crime thriller series ‘Suzhal - The Vortex’ season 2 is set to stream from February 28.

The series is set against the backdrop of the visually striking Ashtakaali festival as the story unfolds in the small fictional village of Kaalipattanam. It also stars Lal, Saravanan, Gouri Kishan, Monisha Blessy, Samyuktha Vishwanathan, Shrisha, Abhirami Bose, Nikhila Sankar, Rini, Kalaivani Bhaskar, and Ashwini Nambiar in pivotal roles, along with Manjima Mohan and Kayal Chandran making special appearances

The second season picks up from the momentous climax of season one, with Nandini (Aishwarya) staring at an uncertain future in prison, while Sakkarai (Kathir) reaches a mystifying village with a sinister history.

But an unexpected murder casts a dark shadow on the village and its natives, spreading far and wide.

“The first season of Suzhal – The Vortex is a great testament to local stories breaking through at a global level, and winning appreciation from viewers and critics alike,” said Nikhil Madhok, Head of Originals, Prime Video, India.

Madhok added: “We’re thrilled to bring a second season of this clutter-breaking series, as we build on this very successful collaboration with Wallwatcher Films. Experts at what they do, Pushkar and Gayatri are adept in crafting compelling narratives in the thriller-mystery genre with such rich cultural nuances, and we’re confident that the second season too will delight our audiences.”

Writers, creators, and producers of the series under the banner of Wallwatcher Films Pushkar and Gayatri said, “We crafted the second season that further expands the world of Suzhal—The Vortex, delving deeper into an even darker, mysterious, and absorbing crime that is entangled with the lives of the natives of a fictional village and the visually vibrant festival of Ashtakaali.

“Under the masterful direction of Bramma and Sarjun, the spectacular performances by Kathir, Aishwarya, and Lal, and the ensemble cast that includes an eclectic mix of experienced and fresh talent, the series highlights the versatility of local storytelling that can appeal to a wider audience.”

