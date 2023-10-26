Criminal lawyer Sana Raees Khan gets slapped with Rs 10-crore defamation case for using Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan’s name

Bigg Boss 17’ contestant and lawyer Sana Raees Khan has landed into trouble as social media influencer Faizan Ansari reportedly filed a defamation case against her for allegedly using Shah Rukh Khan’s son Aryan Khan’s name to gain popularity. In a recent media interaction, Faizan has claimed that Sana did not represent Aryan and revealed that she represented another individual named Evin Sahu in the infamous case.

‘She calls herself a criminal lawyer, but she herself is a fraudster and a criminal, said Ansari in a statement while claiming that she has not even met SRK’s son. Reports further stated that Faizan Ansari has decided to file a Rs 10 crore defamation case against Sana Raees Khan for using his name and his lawyer Ali Kashif’s name for her own benefits. Faizan also stated that he had personally taken his case against Sana to the Mumbai Police Commissioner, as he revealed that no advocate was willing to take the case. Further details on the matter are awaited.

Talking about Sana Raees Khan’s ‘Bigg Boss’ journey, the lawyer recently got into an argument with Firoza Khan aka Khanzaadi over house duties. Apart from that, she has been winning hearts with her performance. As soon as she entered the house, Bombay High Court lawyer Ashutosh J Dubey filed a complaint with the Bar Council of India over "violation of Bar Council rules".Terming it "a serious matter of professional misconduct", Dubey stated that Khan cannot be participating in the reality show.