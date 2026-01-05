Critics Choice Award 2026: 16-year-old Owen Cooper bags Best Supporting Actor for Adolescence

Los Angeles [US], January 5 : Actor Owen Cooper has won at the 31st Critics Choice Awards for his work in the Netflix series 'Adolescence'.

The 16-year-old bagged the award for Best Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie Made for Television for Adolescence.

While speaking on stage, Owen spoke about how the past year changed his life and thanked the makers of the show and his family for standing by him.

He said, "While this past year has been a complete whirlwind for my family and me, honestly. It's changed our lives forever, and we're forever grateful. We've cherished every single moment of it. To the directors, to the producers, to the cast, the crew, you took me on an emotional journey I never imagined I could go on."

"You believed in me, you pushed me when things were hard and showed incredible patience when it took me to get there. Some of those moments were really, really tough, and I couldn't have done it without you. Receiving this award means more to me than I can put into words," Owen added.

This win adds to Owen Cooper's growing list of achievements. Last year, Cooper made history at the Emmy Awards by becoming the youngest male actor to win an acting award.

In the four-episode Netflix series Adolescence, Owen plays Jamie Miller, a 13-year-old schoolboy who is arrested in a murder case. The show does not focus on who committed the crime, but instead looks at why Jamie's life went in that direction.

The series also stars Stephen Graham as Jamie's father, Christine Tremarco as his mother, and Amelie Pease as his sister. According to Deadline, the show crossed more than 141 million views in its first three months, becoming Netflix's second most-watched series after Wednesday.

The 31st Critics Choice Awards are being held at Barker Hangar in Santa Monica and are airing live on E! and USA Network from 7 pm to 10 pm ET and PT.

