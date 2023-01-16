Critics Choice Awards 2023: Rajamouli's 'RRR' wins Best Foreign Language Film

After its big win at the recently concluded Golden Awards, S.S. Rajamouli’s ‘RRR’ is creating waves at the ongoing 28th edition of the Critics Choice Awards in Los Angeles. The film was awarded the trophy for Best Original Song in a movie for its ‘Naatu Naatu’ track. RRR also won the Critics' Choice Award for Best Foreign Language Film.

RRR' was contending against films such as 'All Quiet on the Western Front', 'Argentina 1985', 'Bardo', 'False Chronicle of a Handful of Truths', 'Close' and 'Decision to Leave'.

'RRR' stars NTR Jr., Ram Charan, Ajay Devgn, Alia Bhatt, Shriya Saran, Samuthirakani, Ray Stevenson, Alison Doody and Olivia Morris. It centres around two real-life Indian revolutionaries, Alluri Sitarama Raju and Komaram Bheem, their fictional friendship and their fight against the British Raj.