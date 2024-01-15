Critics Choice Awards 2024: Christopher Nolan's 'Oppenheimer' wins Best Picture

California [US], January 15 : Renowned filmmaker Christopher Nolan's biopic drama film 'Oppenheimer' bagged the Best Picture award at the Critics Choice Awards 2024.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to "Oppenheimer" The film has won the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST PICTURE!"

Earlier today, 'Oppenheimer' also bagged awards for Best Director, Best Supporting Actor, Best Editing, Best Cinematography, Best Visual Effects, Best Score, and Best Acting Ensemble.

Oppenheimer beat out other nominees Barbie, The Color Purple, The Holdovers, Killers of the Flower Moon, Maestro, Past Lives, Poor Things, and Saltburn.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

'Oppenheimer' is played by Cillian Murphy, who is securing the lead for the first time in a Christopher Nolan film. Having previously starred in 'Inception,' 'Batman Begins,' 'The Dark Knight,' 'The Dark Knight Rises,' and 'Dunkirk,' Murphy has been a mainstay in many of Nolan's movies.

The star-studded cast includes Rami Malek, Kenneth Branagh, Benny Safdie, Dane DeHaan, Jack Quaid, Matthew Modine, Alden Ehrenreich, Josh Peck, Jason Clarke, David Dastmalchian, Alex Wolff, James D'Arcy, and many others. Florence Pugh plays Jean Tatlock, Emily Blunt plays Kitty Oppenheimer, Robert Downey Jr. plays Lewis Strauss and Matt Damon.

The film was released on July 21.

