Critics Choice Awards 2024: Paul Giamatti wins Best Actor for 'The Holdovers'

California [US], January 15 : Hollywood actor Paul Giamatti won the Best Actor award for his performance in the comedy-drama film 'The Holdovers' at the 2024 Critics Choice Awards.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post which they captioned, "Congratulations to Paul Giamatti, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST ACTOR for his role in "The Holdovers"."

Also, actor Da'Vine Joy Randolph won the Best Supporting Actress award for her role in 'The Holdovers'.

Giamatti beat out fellow nominees Bradley Cooper (Maestro), Leonardo DiCaprio (Killers of the Flower Moon), Colman Domingo (Rustin), Cillian Murphy (Oppenheimer) and Jeffrey Wright (American Fiction)

According to Variety, a US-based media outlet, set in 1970, 'The Holdovers' stars Paul Giamatti as Paul Hunham, a curmudgeonly history teacher at an elite boarding school who is tasked with looking after the teens who can't come home for the holidays. When all of the other students are thrown a life raft, Angus Tully (Dominic Sessa) is left shipwrecked with just his teacher and the kitchen manager Mary (Da'Vine Joy Randolph), who is grieving the loss of her son. As the eclectic trio spend the holidays together, they form an unlikely bond.

