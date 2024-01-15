Critics Choice Awards 2024: Robert Downey Jr wins Best Supporting Actor for 'Oppenheimer'

California [US], January 15 : Hollywood star Robert Downey Jr won Best Supporting Actor at the Critics Choice Awards 2024 for his performance in the director Christopher Nolan's biopic film 'Oppenheimer'.

Taking to X (formerly Twitter), Critics Choice Awards shared a post and wrote, "Congratulations to Robert Downey Jr, winner of the #CriticsChoice Award for BEST SUPPORTING ACTOR for his role in "Oppenheimer"

Recently Donwey Jr also won the Best Supporting Actor Male Actor - Motion Picture at the Golden Globes for his performance in 'Oppenheimer'.

Robert Downey Jr played the role of Lewis Strauss in Nolan's biopic of the titular physicist (played by Cillian Murphy). Lewis Strauss played an important role in the development of the atomic bomb and later became a political rival of J Robert Oppenheimer.

The film was released on July 21.

The biopic, set during World War II, follows Oppenheimer, known as the "Father of the Atomic Bomb," during a period in history when he understood that testing the atomic bomb would ignite the atmosphere and destroy the world, yet he pushed the button anyway.

The film received a lot of appreciation from the audience.

