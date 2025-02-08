Critics Choice Awards 2025: From Demi Moore to Emilia Perez, see complete winners list

California [US], February 8 : The 30th Critics Choice Awards took place in Los Angeles on early Saturday morning. This year's event had some unexpected wins, leaving audiences both thrilled and surprised.

While Demi Moore winning Best Actress for The Substance and Zoe Saldana taking home Best Supporting Actress for Emilia Perez were widely predicted, Ariana Grande's loss in the Best Supporting Actress category sparked disappointment among her fans.

The Best Picture award went to Anora, while Jon M Chu won Best Director for Wicked. Adrien Brody secured Best Actor for The Brutalist, and Kieran Culkin won Best Supporting Actor for A Real Pain.

The Best Animated Feature award went to The Wild Robot, and Emilia Perez was crowned Best Foreign Language Film. In a rare moment, Best Comedy had two winnersA Real Pain and Deadpool & Wolverine.

Check out the complete list of winners:

1. Best Director

Brady Corbet - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance

Denis Villeneuve - Dune: Part Two

Edward Berger - Conclave

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Jon M. Chu - Wicked (WINNER)

RaMell Ross - Nickel Boys

Sean Baker - Anora

2. Best Picture

A Complete Unknown

Anora (WINNER)

Conclave

Dune: Part Two

Emilia Perez

Nickel Boys

Sing Sing

The Brutalist

The Substance

Wicked

3. Best Actress

Angelina Jolie - Maria

Cynthia Erivo - Wicked

Demi Moore - The Substance (WINNER)

Karla Sofia Gascon - Emilia Perez

Marianne Jean-Baptiste - Hard Truths

Mikey Madison - Anora

4. Best Actor

Adrien Brody - The Brutalist (WINNER)

Colman Domingo - Sing Sing

Daniel Craig - Queer

Hugh Grant - Heretic

Ralph Fiennes - Conclave

Timothee Chalamet - A Complete Unknown

5. Best Supporting Actress

Ariana Grande - Wicked

Aunjanue Ellis-Taylor - Nickel Boys

Danielle Deadwyler - The Piano Lesson

Isabella Rossellini - Conclave

Margaret Qualley - The Substance

Zoe Saldana - Emilia Perez (WINNER)

6. Best Supporting Actor

Clarence Maclin - Sing Sing

Denzel Washington - Gladiator II

Edward Norton - A Complete Unknown

Guy Pearce - The Brutalist

Keiran Culkin - A Real Pain (WINNER)

Yura Borisov - Anora

7. Best Young Actor/Actress

Alisha Weir - Abigail

Alyla Browne - Furiosa: A Mad Max Saga

Elliott Heffernan - Blitz

Izaac Wang - Didi

Maisy Stella - My Old Ass (WINNER)

Zoe Ziegler - Janet Planet

8. Best Acting Ensemble

Anora

Conclave (WINNER)

Emilia Perez

Saturday Night

Sing Sing

Wicked

9. Best Comedy

A Real Pain (JOINT WINNER)

Deadpool & Wolverine (JOINT WINNER)

Hit Man

My Old Ass

Saturday Night

Thelma

10. Best Foreign Language Film

All We Imagine as Light

Emilia Perez (WINNER)

Flow

I'm Still Here

Kneecap

The Seed of the Sacred Fig

11. Best Production Design

Arthur Max, Jille Azis, Elli Griff - Gladiator II

Craig Latrop - Nosferatu

Judy Becker, Patricia Cuccia - The Brutalist

Nathan Crowley, Lee Sandales - Wicked (WINNER)

Patrice Vermette, Shane Vieau - Dune: Part Two

Suzia Davies - Conclave

12. Best Original Screenplay

Brady Corbet, Mona Fastvold - The Brutalist

Coralie Fargeat - The Substance (WINNER)

Jesse Eisenberg - A Real Pain

Justin Kuritzkes - Challengers

Moritz Binder, Tim Fehlbaum, Alex David - September 5

Sean Baker - Anora

13. Best Adapted Screenplay

Denis Villeneuve, Jon Spaihts - Dune: Part Two

Greg Kwedar, Clint Bentley - Sing Sing

Jacques Audiard - Emilia Perez

Peter Straughan - Conclave (WINNER)

RaMell Ross & Joslyn Barnes - Nickel Boys

Winnie Holzman, Dana Fox - Wicked

14. Best Animated Feature

Flow

Inside Out 2

Memoir of a Snail

The Wild Robot (WINNER)

Wallace & Gromit: Vengeance Most Fowl

15. Best Cinematography

Alice Brooks - Wicked

Greig Fraser - Dune: Part Two

Jarin Blaschke - Nosferatu (WINNER)

Jomo Fray - Nickel Boys

Lol Crawley - The Brutalist

Stephane Fontaine - Conclave

16. Best Song

Beautiful That Way - The Last Showgirl - Miley Cyrus

Compress/Repress - Challengers - Trent Reznor, Atticus Ross

El Mal - Emilia Perez - Zoe Saldana, Karla Sofia Gascon, Camille (WINNER)

Harper and Will Go West - Will & Harper - Kristen Wiig

Kiss the Sky - The Wild Robot - Maren Morris

Mi Camino - Emilia Perez - Selena Gomez

17. Best Editing

David Jancso - The Brutalist

Hansjorg Weissbrich - September 5

Joe Walker - Dune: Part Two

Marco Costa - Challengers (WINNER)

Nick Emerson - Conclave

Sean Baker - Anora

18. Best Visual Effects

Erik Winquist, Stephen Unterfranz, Paul Story, Rodney Burke - Kingdom of the Planet of the Apes

Luke Millar, David Clayton, Keith Herft, Peter Stubbs - Better Man

Mark Bakowski, Pietro Ponti, Nikki Penny, Neil Corbould - Gladiator II

Pablo Helman, Jonathan Fawkner, Paul Corbould, David Shirk - Wicked

Paul Lambert, Stephen James, Rhys Salcombe, Gerd Nefzer - Dune: Part Two (WINNER)

Visual Effects Team - The Substance

19. Best Costume Design

Jacqueline West - Dune: Part Two

Janty Yates, Dave Crossman - Gladiator II

Linda Muir - Nosferatu

Lisy Christyl - Conclave

Massimo Cantini Parrini - Maria

Paul Tazewell - Wicked (WINNER)

20. Best Hair and Makeup

Christine Blundell, Lesa Warrener, Neal Scanlan - Beetlejuice Beetlejuice

Frances Hannon, Sarah Nuth, Laura Blount - Wicked

Hair and Makeup Team - Dune: Part Two

Hair and Makeup Team - The Substance (WINNER)

Mike Marino, Sarah Graalman, Aaron Saucier - A Different Man

Traci Loader, Suzanne Stokes-Munton, David White - Nosferatu

